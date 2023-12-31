Freezing Drizzle and Snow through early Sunday

Freezing drizzle from Saturday afternoon will continue to make roads icy through early Sunday. Roadways will also be affected by overnight snow showers. Road conditions should get better as Sunday goes along as plow crews have time to work on roadways, but you will still need to give yourself extra time due to extra traffic, icy spots, and some blowing snow early due to breezy winds.

Snowfall totals will top out around 1″, with communities north of I-90 and east of I-35 most likely to see the highest totals.