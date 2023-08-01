Freeborn County Fair Forecast

We are starting the Freeborn County Fair off on a good note Tuesday, a little warm & humid at times, but overall quiet. A mix of sun & clouds will try to bring in a few showers to the area, but it won’t wash away your plans heading out to the Freeborn County Fair in Albert Lea. The isolated shower chance will continue early on Wednesday out at the fair, however like Tuesday, it’s not enough of a chance to change your plans. Temperatures are warming for the mid-week, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will be up a bit both days as well, making it feel pretty sticky at times, especially during the afternoons & evenings. Thankfully though, this sticky feel won’t be as bad as it was at the end of last week.