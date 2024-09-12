Francine remnants to bring rain chance to start the weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Francine will continue to push north into the south-central part of the country on Friday and Saturday slinging moisture into the Weather First area.

Clouds will be on the increase through Friday as moisture surges northward from the Francine remnants, but there will still be plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near or in the lower 80s.

Additional moisture combined with some energy arrives late overnight Friday into Saturday morning leading to the chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain chances will become more isolated through the day on Saturday with most areas likely staying dry with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A brief shower or sprinkles will be possible on Sunday as some energy and moisture will still be around, but most areas will likely stay dry. High temperatures will get back to above 80° with most areas in the lower 80s.

The weekend will have more humidity with the additional moisture as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s.