Fourth of July to bring showers, thunderstorms

The Fourth of July this year will bring some “fireworks” in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

A storm system will track into the area on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms developing most likely sometime in the afternoon and continuing through the evening. The timing will get narrowed down better as it approaches.

Moisture will be on the increase with dew point temperatures returning to the 60s so it will feel more humid.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the night into early Friday morning. An early look at potential rainfall has many areas near and north of the Minnesota-Iowa state line receiving a 0.50″ or more of rain. Expect the forecast to be fine-tuned as it gets closer.

The storm system will slow down and meander across the area with occasional showers expected through the day on Friday.

Temperatures will be close to average with highs near 80° on Thursday.