Fourth of July thunderstorms with multiple chances for rain through weekend

Showers and thunderstorms, some possible strong, will be likely on Thursday with multiple chances for rain in the days ahead.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning with showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely during the afternoon and early evening.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with hail and locally heavy rain as the main threats although a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. The timing would would be mainly between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening with much of the overnight dry.

The same system will meander across the area on Friday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Friday may total 1-2″ with locally higher amounts especially near and north of I-90. Amounts of 1″ or less are possible further south.

Yet another system will lead to more chances for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Saturday night continuing on and off through the day on Sunday.

The active weather pattern continues into next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week.