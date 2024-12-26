Foggy, Cloudy and Mild for Thursday

Well, if you are hoping to hear about clouds clearing out and the fog disappearing the next day or so, this forecast isn’t exactly for you. Not only do we keep the clouds around today, but the fog potential continues, as well as slight rain chances during the evening.

Widespread dense fog is currently draped across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this morning. In fact, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Mower, Fillmore, Howard, Mitchell, Worth, Winnebago, Floyd, Cerro Gordo, and Hancock counties until 9AM CST.

Visibilities may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in some locations. Not only is dense fog a potential hazard, but temperatures near freezing create another hazard, freezing fog. Any fog that freezes to surfaces may cause some slick spots on sidewalks and roads. Not everywhere will see this, but it certainly is something to be mindful of this morning.

Otherwise, we see more mild temperatures today, with the thermometer creeping up a little bit more than it did yesterday! We’ll see highs in the upper 30F’s for all of our area, which is nearly 15F above average for this time of year!

Once temperatures climb above freezing, the freezing fog threat diminishes, giving way to cloudy skies and patchy fog this afternoon.

A few scattered showers may develop across northern Iowa late in the afternoon and into the evening hours, but the best chance of rain will hold off until late tonight and Friday.