Flurries possible late Sunday, cold Monday

It has not felt much like December recently, but we will feel more like it late Sunday and early Monday thanks to a few flurries passing through. At best, we have a 30-40% chance, so don’t go in expecting much of anything. Even those who do get flurries, they won’t impact roads. Fog is out of the forecast this time around.

The big story for Monday morning is gusty winds. Everyone except Freeborn and Steele County will be under a Wind Advisory from 9 PM to 6 AM, but everyone will feel gusty winds. They could gust as high as 40 MPH.

Beyond Monday morning, clouds will clear. Highs only get into the mid-20s, but it will not feel like that with the wind chill. Monday is the only day like this as highs are back in the 40s later this week.