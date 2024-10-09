First widespread frost of the season is finally on the horizon

Warm, sunny and dry weather will continue through the rest of this week. Temperatures will remain above average through Saturday. However, a couple of potent cold fronts are headed our way. The first arrives Friday. Even though temperatures drop a bit late Friday and Saturday, highs are still going to be a bit above the normal high for this time of the year, which is in the low-60s.

Another cold front will blast through the region late Saturday, this one bringing highs back to the 50s for at least a few days.

Thanks to the late Saturday cold front and the colder, Canadian air behind it, overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-30s Monday morning, and likely to about 30 degrees next Tuesday morning.