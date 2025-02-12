First of two winter storm systems to affect northern Iowa and southern Minnesota arrives Wednesday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect Wednesday morning for parts of north-central and northeast Iowa.

Snow will begin to fall between 5-7 AM Wednesday morning and will continue through mid-afternoon. The impact of this storm system will be lesser in southern to southeast Minnesota, but we will also receive accumulating snow with enough to affect travelers.

Amounts of 3-5 inches are likely in north Iowa and extreme southeast Minnesota. Amounts will still reach 1-3 inches in much of southern/southeastern Minnesota along and north of I-90, but snowfall totals will taper off quickly in counties just to our north. Drier air on the northern side of this system will cut into snowfall amounts quickly as you go farther north.

Bottom line: a shovelable, plowable snow is on the way and it’s likely to affect roads and highways throughout the ABC 6 area. Give yourself extra time to travel Wednesday.

On the heels of Wednesday’s storm system, another round of snow moves in Friday.