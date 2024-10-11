First freeze of the fall season likely early next week

The first freeze of the fall season is looking likely early next week as chilly, Canadian air is expected to be overhead.

A sharp cold front will pass through early Sunday morning with the bulk of the chilly air arriving by Monday morning as temperatures will likely dip into the lower-to-middle 30s with frost likely across the Weather First area.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the lower 50s which is several degrees below average.

An area of high pressure will settle overhead on Monday night, and with clear skies and a light wind, frost will be likely, as well as the season’s first freeze as temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s for highs on Tuesday before warmer air arrives the rest of the week with 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and 70s are looking to return by Friday.

A frontal system may bring some rain back to the area late next week into the weekend, but specific details on track and timing of that system remain given it’s still several days away. Expect those details to get refined as it gets closer.