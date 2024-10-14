First fall freeze likely Tuesday night

It’s that time of year when freezing temperatures and frosty nights and early mornings start to become more common with the first freeze of the fall season likely later this week.

A FROST ADVISORY is in place for all of North Iowa from Monday night into Tuesday night as temperatures are expecting to drop to near freezing in the lower 30s.

High pressure will likely build in overhead from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning leading to clear skies and a light wind which will help set the stage for the coldest night of the season so far as temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 20s to lower 30s, therefore likely leading to the areas first freeze of the fall and an end to the growing season.

The average date of the first fall freeze typically occurs around late September into the first week of October, so this year is a bit late.

Temperatures are expected to moderate through the week, therefore after Wednesday morning, frost is not expected as low temperatures will generally be in the 40s and 50s.