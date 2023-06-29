Fireworks For The Fourth?

It looks like one way or another we are going to have flashes of light, followed by loud booms for the Fourth of July. The big question though is whose fireworks are going off? Ours, or natures? The Fourth of July this year is shaping up to be a “typical” one in terms of temperatures, with 70s & 80s expected for highs. Things will start out quiet, but our storm chances will be going up throughout the day, mainly the afternoon, evening, & overnight. This opportunity for storms is a good/bad thing, as we really need the rain (good), however the timing may put a damper on our community firework displays (bad).