Few weekend spotty showers, thunderstorms followed by continued warmth into next week

The remnants of what was Hurricane Francine will lift some moisture and energy into the area over the weekend leading to the chance of showers and thundertorms.

The first wave of moisture and energy arrives overnight Friday night into Saturday morning leading to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. They’ll be scattered about throughout the day. It won’t be as warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Rain chances will become more isolated on Sunday especially during the afternoon and early evening. It’ll be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The weekend will feel more humid than in recent days as with the added moisture, dew point temperatures will likely soar into the 60s.

The summertime warmth carries over into next week with most days expecting to see high temperatures near or in the lower 80s with night lows in the 60s.

There are signs of a pattern change and more seasonal weather by next weekend.