Few spotty showers possible Tuesday

A cool front will slide through the area on Tuesday afternoon leading to the chance of a few spotty showers.

There will be just enough moisture combined with daytime heating as the front passes through that it may trigger a few showers although most places will stay dry. Any place that sees a shower, it won’t amount to much. The timing of any showers is around 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

It’ll be a cooler day, but still a bit humid. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Dew point temperatures will likely be in the 60s through much of the day before falling through the 50s on Tuesday night into Wednesday as drier, more comfortable air arrives behind the front.