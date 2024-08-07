Few spotty showers possible late Wednesday

A weak system will slide a cold front through the area on Wednesday night leading to the chance of a few spotty showers.

Clouds will increase through the day leading to a partly sunny sky. A passing wave may lead to some sprinkles during the afternoon hours with a better chance of a shower late in the evening through the overnight into early Thursday. There will be a little instability present so an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be fairly light and generally around 0.10″ or less. If any thunderstorms develop, amounts will be higher.

Any showers or thunderstorms should be out of the area by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average with highs in the middle 70s.

Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 50s through the day so humidity levels may be a bit noticeable. Dew points will climb into the low 60s later Wednesday night as more moisture nudges in.