Few showers Tuesday with summertime warmth lasting into weekend

A couple of weak systems will track through the area on Tuesday leading to the chance of a few light showers with summertime warmth continuing into the weekend.

A few light showers are possible Tuesday morning as a the first system passes through. A second system pushes through during the afternoon and evening which may pop a few more showers. Any rain amounts will be very light. Smoke from western wildfires will lead to some haziness under a partly to mostly sunny sky with high temperatures expecting to be around or in the low 80s.

The milky, smoky skies will continue into Wednesday and possibly beyond. Most of the smoke is expected to stay elevated and not reach the surface.

Summertime warmth will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s from Wednesday through Friday before dialing back into the upper 70s over the weekend.

The remnants of tropical cyclone Francine will push into the south-central U.S. by the weekend. We’ll have to watch it closely as it’s possible moisture from the system may sneak into the area.