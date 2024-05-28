Few showers, thunderstorms Tuesday with dry weather through midweek

A system will slide south through the area on Tuesday leading to another day of showers and thunderstorms before dry weather takes hold through the middle of the week.

It won’t be an all-day rain on Tuesday, but there will be chances from midmorning until around early evening as a storm system passes through. Rain coverage will be fairly scattered. Severe weather is not expected, however a stronger storm cell may produce small hail.

High pressure builds in on Wednesday and Thursday leading to a couple of dry days with temperatures near average around or in the low-to-mid 70s.

Rain chances return on Friday lasting through the weekend with temperatures back-and-forth between average.