Few showers, thunderstorms possible through midweek

A couple of weak weather systems will swing through the Weather First area leading to the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dew points in the 70s will lead to a muggy start to the day. However, drier air will start to punch in with the humidity lowering through the day. There’s also the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening with some possibly carrying through the overnight.

A few showers may linger into early Wednesday morning before sunshine returns. It’ll be a cooler and less humid day with high temperatures expecting to be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Thursday will also be dry and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Another system will slide through on Friday leading to more chances for showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures again in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking dry, pleasant and comfortable with sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.