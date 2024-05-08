Few showers, thunderstorms possible Friday
Showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast as the week comes to a close.
A low pressure system will dive southeast from Canada and track across the Great Lakes region, sending a cold front through the area.
There will be enough forcing and instability to lead to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Any showers and thunderstorms that develop are expected to be fairly scattered. A higher chance for rain will be further northeast into Wisconsin.
Severe weather is not expected.