Few showers possible Wednesday and Thursday

A couple of storm systems will pass through the region on Wednesday and Thursday bringing rain chances back to the Weather First area.

Clouds will build during the afternoon on Wednesday as moisture pushes into the region ahead of a storm system that will mainly stay to the south where the bulk of any rain is expected to fall. However, moisture and energy on its northern fringe may bring a few low-end shower chances to the area during the afternoon and evening.

Another trailing trough will pass through on Thursday leading to a chance of a few late day and evening showers although moisture will be somewhat limited.

Colder air will build into the region on Friday, and mixed with daytime instability, a few isolated showers will be possible, but most will likely stay dry.

Dry, quiet weather is expected through the weekend as high pressure settles overhead also leading to warmer temperatures.