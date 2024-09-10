Few showers possible Tuesday

A couple of systems will track through the Weather First area on Tuesday leading to the chance of some light showers.

The first will slide through during the early morning hours leading to a few widely scattered showers, however not everyone will see them. They’ll be out of the area by midmorning.

Another system will push through during the afternoon and evening leading to the chance of a few more spotty showers and much like the morning, not everyone will see them.

It’ll be another warm, above average day with high temperatures expecting to climb to near or in the low 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will lead to a hazy sky at times although the smoke is expected to stay aloft and not reach the surface.

It’ll be a breezy day with a southerly wind that may gust up to 25 MPH at times.