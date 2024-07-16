Few showers possible Tuesday followed by comfortably warm weather into weekend

A few showers are possible on Tuesday followed by less humid and more comfortable weather that will last into the weekend.

A cool front will slide through the area on Tuesday afternoon and with enough moisture and daytime heating it may be enough to pop a few scattered showers, although most places will stay dry.

Behind the front, Canadian high pressure will settle in overhead and it won’t budge for several days leading to quiet, comfortably warm and less humid weather.

Temperatures will be near or below average into the weekend with highs generally in the 70s and cool night lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Dry weather is also expected with some bouts of clouds at times.