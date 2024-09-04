Few showers possible Thursday followed by brief cooldown into weekend

The quiet, sunny and pleasant stretch of weather will be coming to an end later this week as a potent cold front will bring about some changes to the Weather First area.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day filled with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’ll be a tad breezy with low humidity.

Moisture will increase Wednesday night with clouds building as a cold front approaches leading to a few showers possible late overnight into Thursday morning.

Showers will be possible through Thursday morning with much of the afternoon dry with a few more scattered showers possible from late afternoon into the evening.

Behind the front, it’ll be dramatically much cooler as high temperatures will fall well below average with highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday. But, it’ll be short-lived as highs get back to near 70° on Sunday and then push above normal heading into next week with highs nearing the upper 70s.