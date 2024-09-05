Few showers possible Thursday

The weather pattern will undergo a transition on Thursday from summer to fall as warm air will be replaced by cooler and more fall-like air heading into the weekend.

A cold front will slide through during the morning hours leading to showers for some. Rain amounts are expected to be fairly light with most receiving around or less than 0.10″. Showers will end by late morning.

High temperatures will range from the middle-to-upper 70s. Dew point temperatures will climb into the lower-to-middle 60s leading to some humidity, however as dry air nudges in, they will fall into the 50s through the afternoon.

Cooler and drier air will surge south into the area behind the front setting up a fall-like Friday and start to the weekend.

However, before the cooler air arrives, smoke from Canadian wildfires will drift south through Minnesota into North Iowa leading to some hazy skies on Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The smoky haze will clear the area later Thursday night as the dry, cooler air arrives as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Friday morning.