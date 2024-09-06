Few showers possible, much cooler Friday

Cool Canadian air will continue to surge south into the region on Friday leading to a taste of early fall that will carry over into the start of the weekend.

The day will feature a mostly sunny sky with some clouds building in the afternoon during the peak heating of the day. As the colder air continues to build into the area, it’ll mix with daytime instability which may be enough to pop a few isolated showers or sprinkles, however most areas will stay dry.

A north wind will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 MPH possible.

Temperatures will be more typical of late September with highs in the middle-to-upper 60s.

It’ll be pleasantly cool and quiet evening for High School football games. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s so a light jacket may be needed.

Any clouds will clear tonight as high pressure settles overhead. The wind will also become light, and with a cold airmass overhead, temperatures will likely drop into the lower 40s by Saturday morning. It’s possible a few low-lying valley areas may sneak into the 30s!