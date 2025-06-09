Few showers Monday, warm-up by midweek followed by heavy rain potential late in the week

It’s going to be an active week of weather especially towards the second half with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected which may deliver heavy rainfall.

A system will slowly churn across the Upper Midwest on Monday delivering clouds, a few showers and cooler than average temperatures. It won’t rain all day, but a few showers will be possible until around sunset. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures expecting to be around the middle-to-upper- 60s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, although it may be hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke pushing back into the region. It’ll be a much warmer day with high temperatures near or in the lower 80s.

The warmth will linger into Wednesday with high temperatures near 80° with a shower or thunderstorm possible especially late in the day into the evening hours.

A frontal boundary looks to stall out near or over the area from Wednesday night through Friday which will be the focus for repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms as several waves of energy move along it. There is the possibility of heavy rainfall near this boundary and some possible flooding concerns, but uncertainty exists where it may setup. Expect details to become clearer in the days ahead.

Temperatures are expected to be near or in the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday, however could be cooler with clouds and rain. Highs look to push back into the middle 70s through the weekend.