Few showers, isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday

A cold front will slide south through the area on Thursday leading to the chance of some light showers and a few thunderstorms.

The timing is early afternoon until about sunset with the best chance for any showers or thunderstorms. The severe threat is expected to stay south of the area across southeast Iowa, northern Missouri and central Illinois.

It’ll be a warm and more comfortable day with high temperatures near 80° and dew points are expected to fall into the 50s.