Few showers early Wednesday with more rain likely Friday

A few light showers will be possible early Wednesday morning before quiet weather returns during the afternoon through Thursday with rain becoming likely again by the end of the week.

A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday morning leading to a few isolated showers. High pressure will build in behind the front leading to quiet weather the rest of the day and through Thursday.

It’ll be cooler and less humid than the previous few days with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s with some 80s possible especially across north Iowa.

A couple of systems will pass through on Friday – one to the north and the other south – but there will be enough moisture and energy to lead to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rains will likely fall south and north although some heavier downpours are possible at times.

Friday will be muggy, but not overly warm with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

High pressure builds behind the system leading to a quiet, cooler and pleasant weekend with highs near or in the low 70s both on Saturday and Sunday.