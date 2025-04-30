Few shower chances through Friday with warming temperatures into the weekend

A few disturbances will pass through the region through the end of the week bringing intermittent shower chances to the Weather First area with warming temperature heading into the weekend.

Clouds will build into Thursday afternoon as a storm system pushes north towards the area. There’s a slight chance of a late afternoon and evening shower or sprinkles with a higher chance of a shower late Thursday night. The bulk of the moisture and rain is expected across Northeast Iowa into Southwest Wisconsin but a few showers may sneak further into Southeast Minnesota.

A cold front is expected to pass through sometime mid-to-late afternoon on Thursday bringing another chance of showers and possibly a rumble or two of thunder.

Colder air will build behind the front and settle into the area on Friday and combined with daytime instability could pop a few isolated afternoon and evening showers.

Temperatures will hover around the lower 60s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday before turning cooler for Friday with readings expected in the mid-to-upper- 50s.

Quiet weather is expected through the weekend into next week with plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be around the middle 60s and then near 70° on Sunday with low-to-mid- 70s heading into next week.