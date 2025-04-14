Few rain chances this week with moderating temperatures

The week will start relatively cool for mid-April before a moderating temperatures are expected after the middle of the week. There will also a few chances for rain.

A storm system will continue to push into the Great Lakes region on Monday with wraparound moisture and energy pivoting its way into the Weather First area by late afternoon and evening leading to the chance of showers. Otherwise, it’ll be a cool and breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 40 mph at times. High temperatures are expected to push into the lower-to-middle 50s.

Tuesday will start with some clouds before becoming sunny. It’ll still be a breezy and cool day with high temperatures again pushing into the lower-to-middle 50s.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday that will continue the rest of the week as high temperatures are expected to climb to near 60° before reaching the lower-to-middle 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Another system will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday night with more showers likely lingering through Friday.

Cooler temperatures near average are expected through the weekend with highs generally in the middle 50s.