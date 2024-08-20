Few rain chances this week followed by return to summertime heat, humidity

A few rain chances will try and sneak into the area this week before a return to summertime heat and humidity heading into the weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild with highs in the middle-to-upper 70s with a little humidity.

A few showers will be likely near the I-35 corridor Tuesday night. They’ll be battling dry air further east so sprinkles may be possible to near HWY 52. Any showers will wind down Wednesday morning with decreasing clouds and high temperatures again in the middle 70s.

Warm air and moisture will begin to nudge into the area later this week. As it does, a few more chances for rain are possible Thursday night and Friday night, although uncertainties exist on the track of each system.

High temperatures will increase from the middle 70s on Thursday to upper 70s on Friday.

Summertime heat and humidity kick in for the weekend with highs in the middle-to-upper 80s under mainly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Dew point temperatures will likely soar into the 70s leading to muggy conditions. The heat index (feels-like) will push to near or in the low 90s on Saturday and middle-to-upper 90s on Sunday.