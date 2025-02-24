Few precipitation chances this week

A few clipper systems are expected to pass through this week leading to chances for precipitation.

The first system will pass through late Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm enough that the precipitation will be rain. The system is expected to be quick-moving and doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with so any place that sees rain will likely receive just a few hundredths of an inch.

The second system is set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures initially will be warm enough for rain, however as they cool down to near the freezing mark (32°) through the night into Wednesday morning, there’s the possibility of a rain/snow mix or change to snow. Then, as temperatures warm, some lingering light rain showers will be possible into the afternoon.

A third system may bring another chance of light rain on Friday, However, there is still uncertainty on the track of the system. The bulk of the moisture and forcing looks to stay north, but could graze the area. Specifics will be ironed out as it gets closer.