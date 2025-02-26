Few mild, blustery days ahead before brief cooldown this weekend

Temperatures will continue to run mild for the final few days of February before a brief cooldown arrives for the upcoming weekend.

Any remaining showers will exit the area early Wednesday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will push back into the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs by afternoon.

Thursday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the lower-to-middle 40s under a partly sunny sky. The wind will be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

The wind really ramps up on Friday where gusts up to 45 mph are possible, but it’ll be out of the southwest helping drive in warmer air with temperatures back to near 50° for a high. A cold front will pass through during the afternoon which may produce some sprinkles.

Behind the front, much colder Canadian air settles in on Saturday with highs dipping a bit below average to around 30°.

The colder spell will be brief, as temperature climb back to near 40° on Sunday and lower-to-middle 40s heading into next week and the first full week of March.