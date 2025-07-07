Few chances for showers, thunderstorms this week

The week ahead overall is looking mostly dry with just a few chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The first will come late Monday into Tuesday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop along a boundary across the Dakotas pushing into Western Minnesota by Monday evening. As they track further east, they are expected to weaken, if not fizzle out altogether, but there’s the chance they hold together as the boundary pushes into the area.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning with a few possibly popping up during the late afternoon hours as daytime instability increases.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be mainly dry with rain likely on Friday. Moisture and instability will increase ahead of an approaching cold front on Friday leading to showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. It’s too soon to know if there will be a severe threat as those specifics will become clearer in the days ahead as it gets closer. However, heavy downpours are possible.