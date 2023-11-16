Feeling like November Friday into the weekend

After an unusually warm stretch of weather this week and for most of the month so far, colder air is moving in this evening. It’s a significant change when you look at the numbers alone, although it’s also just a return to average temperatures for the middle of November. While it’s going to be cool this weekend, temperatures will actually be comfortable and running a little above average both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will be almost 25 degrees colder than Thursday, but that comes with a lighter wind and abundant sunshine through the day. The weekend is also looking to be nice bright with occasional clouds, a breeze, and highs making their way to about 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a chance of rain with a few snowflakes in the mix from Monday into Tuesday morning, but amounts of rain will be light and we don’t expect any accumulation of snow. Colder air will move in behind that Monday-Tuesday system and bring temperatures down even farther from Wednesday into the weekend following Thanksgiving.