Feeling a bit more like November this week

There aren’t any significant swings in the weather coming our way, but it is going to be a bit cooler starting Tuesday and through most of this week. Highs this Monday afternoon have been into the 60s in parts of northeast Iowa. The winds are shifting and will be out of the northwest Monday evening into early Tuesday before they shift from the northeast. A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday. I don’t expect amounts of rain beyond a trace. Brief showers are possible again Wednesday and should bring some minor amounts of rain but will be moving through fairly quickly.

While highs have been in the 50s and 60s the past few days, this week is shaping up to be more seasonable. Daily high temperatures will drop back to the 40s to lower 50s from Tuesday through the week and into the weekend. Winds will be a bit stronger Thursday as another front slides through the region, otherwise there aren’t any big changes in store for us. At this time, there aren’t any big storm systems on the horizon either, so we’ll continue to see generally dry weather with only brief and light rain chances.