Father’s Day Showers

We’re staying mostly dry still, but we do have some light showers in the forecast. Isolated showers are possible Saturday night and then they become a little more scattered on Father’s Day. The rain should be light enough to where most outdoor events could go on as planned.

Rainfall totals are expected to be fairly scattered. Some communities will not see much measurable rain at all while others could get up around 1/4″ to 1/2.” You will still need to water the flowers and take care of crops in need of water, but anything at this point helps.