Father’s Day: Potentially strong to severe storms late

In addition to storms late Saturday through early Sunday, more storms will be possible late Sunday into early Monday. The odds of getting storms locally is lower, but the storms that we do get have a better chance of being strong or severe. The amount of storms and the severity of them will depend on where the stationary front will be. The further south the front is, the better our chances for storms (although it will stay, to some degree, to our northwest).

We will have plenty of moisture for storms as well as have enough energy from clearing skies during the day. The key ingredient will be that stationary front and where it is placed. A slight risk (2/5) is in southern Minnesota for severe weather due to the risk for strong winds and large hail (the latter of which is the biggest risk here). Any storms that do develop locally will also have the potential of dropping an additional 1-2″ on top of what we get Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Storms continue heading into the work week, but the severe threat will shift further north on Monday and Tuesday.