Fantastic weather weekend

The weekend is shaping up to a fantastic weekend to get out in the field, go to an apple orchard, pumpkin patch or any other activity.

Temperatures will surge into the 60s on Friday thanks to southwesterly winds and mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will slide through Friday night, however no precipitation is expected. It’ll bring a wind shift to the northwest with gusts of 25-30 mph possible lasting into Saturday afternoon.

A bit cooler air will follow as temperatures dial back a bit to more seasonal averages. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny both days with just some passing clouds.

Night lows are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.