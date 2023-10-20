Fantastic Friday forecast

Friday will be a fantastic day so get out and enjoy it if you can.

Expect lots of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures for mid-October.

A west-to-south light wind will help boost temperatures into the 60s area wide. Some places especially in northern Iowa may get to or top 70°. There won’t be any records broken, but still a great October day.

Winds will kick up a bit late Friday night into Saturday as a dry cold front switches winds to the northwest allowing more cooler air to settle in for the weekend.