Fantastic Friday followed by pleasant weekend

This weekend will be one you want to get outside and enjoy, because some big changes are coming next week.

Sunshine returns to our sky on Friday and with a west to southwest wind, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 60s. A few places may even touch 70° especially in northern Iowa.

A dry cold front will pass through Friday night. No precipitation is expected, but it will lead to a wind shift out of the northwest which will bring in some cooler air for the weekend. Lows will drop into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

Winds will kick up a bit after the front passes with gusts at times up to 30 mph lasting through Saturday afternoon. Winds will be much lighter for Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday which is near average for mid-October. It’ll be chilly Sunday morning as lows dip into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Mild air will stick around through the middle of next week with 60s Monday and Tuesday and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. There is the chance of several rounds of rain beginning Monday and Tuesday with rain becoming more likely Wednesday and Thursday. Where the heaviest rains set up still remains a question at this point. Much colder air will follow as temperatures dip below-normal heading into next weekend.