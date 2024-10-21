Fall weather returns by midweek, still mostly dry

We are in for a bit of a temperature roller coaster this next week. Temperatures will start out feeling like summer, with much colder air arriving by midweek. Temperatures warm a bit going into the weekend, but there is still a bit of uncertainty at such a long range out.

Monday will be by far and away the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures climbing into the low 80F’s, under filtered sunshine. It’s fairly uncommon to see 80F this late in the year, so get out and enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

Temperatures drop a bit Tuesday, but highs will still be in the mid 70F’s, which is a good 20F above the long term average for this time of year…another warm day! Looking at a generally partly cloudy sky for Tuesday, with increasing clouds by evening as a cold front approaches from the west.

Moisture in the air will be very low with the cold front, making any widespread precipitation event highly unlikely. There still could be a shower or two or around, especially on the Minnesota side of the viewing area, but nothing substantial by any means.

Skies clear out heading into Wednesday, with temperatures dropping fast behind the cold front. Highs on Wednesday are only expected to climb into the mid 50F’s, which is right around where we actually should be temperature wise for this time of year. Winds will also be breezy out of the northwest, making for a bit of a raw day out there.

Thursday another weak frontal system passes through. This system will bring the return of southerly winds to the area, resulting in warming temperatures during the day on Thursday. Highs are expected to reach into the low to mid 60F’s, well above normal for this time of year. There is a slight chance for a few showers, but overall, moisture will be lacking once again, so not looking at a widespread precipitation event at this time.

The 60F’s stick around through next weekend and into the following week. Starting to see the potential for another big warm up next Monday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with frontal positioning, which will play a major role in what temperatures look like across the area.

For now, there is only one day in the extended forecast that features temperatures around the average high for this time of year, with above normal temperatures expected nine out of the ten days ahead. It will be cooler for sure by end of the week, but still warm for this time of year!