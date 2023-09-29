Fall weather put on hold as summer stays put

Fall like weather is on hold for the time being as summer is extending its stay.

Warmer air will begin to nudge into the area on Friday along with some added moisture which will kick off some showers and a few thunderstorms early in the day. Most of these should remain in south-central Minnesota, however one or two sneaking into our area isn’t out of the question. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures pushing 80° for most locations.

The summer like warmth will take hold over the weekend thanks to southerly winds. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning as an unstable airmass sets up.

Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday making for a very warm start to October. It’ll be breezy both days with wind gusts at times pushing 25-30 mph. Night lows are expected to be in the 60s.

Next week starts warm with highs near 80° on Monday under sunny skies. The weather pattern will begin to break down by mid-to-late week as much cooler air will start to filter in and temperatures drop into the 70s and eventually 60s for highs by the end of the week along with chances for rain.