Fall-like for the weekend, and jacket-worthy weather for Friday Night Football

Canadian air will continue to pour into the upper Midwest and will bring our highs back to the 60s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will dip to around 40 degrees in some locations Saturday morning. It’s possible some low-lying and wind-protected areas could drop to the upper 30s (most of us will not).

A few pop-up showers are possible Friday around the lunch hour to mid-afternoon. Otherwise, we’re in for a good dose of sunshine to end the week through the weekend.

Summer warmth returns next week.