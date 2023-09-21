Fall begins Saturday; weather will behave appropriately

Summer warmth will hang in there through Friday, although we will see a thicker deck of clouds starting Friday thanks to an approaching storm system. Still, temperatures will remain above average Friday and humid air may lead to some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity to wrap up the week. I’m not optimistic about widespread rain chances until later in the weekend, but a shower can’t be ruled out Friday.

Regarding the weekend and rain chances, there are still some significant question marks on timing and amounts due to a large, slow-moving storm system. Large does not equal strong in this case, although there may be some stronger to severe storms in Iowa Saturday afternoon. The prime spot for stronger storms in Iowa Saturday is along and west of I-35. I do expect there will be some shower and thunderstorm activity both Saturday and Sunday, but it’s not likely to rain all weekend, or all day on either day. Thunderstorm chances look better Saturday night than at any other time during the weekend. With clouds and occasional rain, temperatures will be lower this weekend and early next week, topping out in the 60s to lower 70s.

After Monday, next week is looking quiet and mild with temperatures running closer to “normal”, which is around 70°.