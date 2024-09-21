Fall arrives Sunday and Mother Nature follows through with much cooler weather

On Sunday, the autumnal equinox will occur at 7:43 a.m. That event officially means, “fall is here,” and Mother Nature is proving it with the forecast!

A cold front will push through the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 50s under cloudy skies with a breezy north wind around 10-15 mph.

Clouds will linger around a bit as the system moves through the area. No rain is expected.

By Sunday afternoon and evening, skies will clear out. It will be pretty cool Sunday night into Monday morning, with overnight lows expected in the lower 40s!

You may need to break out a sweater or light jacket when heading out to work and school the next few mornings.

Average temperatures start off the work week with above-average temperatures creeping back in by late week into the weekend.