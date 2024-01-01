Fairweather clouds continue to hold

Pesky clouds continue to hold. They will keep us from getting into the 30s that seemed possible before. We get some clearing overnight, but clouds are right back by sunrise on Tuesday.

Clouds will hold for the majority of the rest of the week. Snow is expected to stay out. Any flurries that seemed possible on Tuesday are most likely to stay well northeast of us. Temperatures top out in the upper-20s and low-30s almost everyday the rest of the week.

Next week, a larger snow system looks to clip our area. There is a lot of uncertainty to how this system will track, which will determine snowfall totals. After this possible snow system passes is when we will finally start to feel more like winter by our standards.