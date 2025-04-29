Fairly quiet weather the next week, warmer temperatures this weekend

Good Tuesday afternoon everyone!

After the excitement of the last few days, many of you will probably be happy to hear that there is not much going on in the extended forecast around here, especially in the severe weather department. In fact, there is only one chance of rain worth mentioning, and many locations might not even see rain!

We’ve had sunny skies this afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50F’s for most, and a decreasing northwesterly breeze. We go into tonight quiet, with clear skies, calm winds, and low’s in the mid 30F”s across the region.

Temperatures warm on Wednesday as winds shift to a more southerly direction, with highs in the mid 60F’s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, however, as an upper level disturbance passes us by to the southeast. There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon showers, especially across Northeastern Iowa, but most locaitons will likely remain dry, especially north of I-90.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, but again, not everyone will see rain, with the best shower coverage south of I-90 and east of I-35. High’s on Thursday will be in the mid 60F’s once again, with light northwesterly winds.

Friday will be a bit cooler as northwesterly flow continues to transport cooler area into the region. High temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 50F’s, with a bit of a northwesterly breeze. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times across portions of the area. We may have just enough leftover moisture for a shower Friday, but odds favor most remaining dry, especially north of I-90.

High pressure takes control this weekend, and remains in control through at least early next week. This will allow for several days of sunshine, and a warming trend in temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60F’s, likely exceeding 70F on Sunday, and well into the 70F’s through early next week! Overall, things look pretty quiet around here, and after yesterday, I think we deserve some downtime.