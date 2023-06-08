Fabulous Friday ahead
Temperatures topping out around 80 degrees will be the norm again on Friday. We can enjoy the less humid air for another comfortably warm day as well. There is a front moving in Saturday that will be the focus for some shower and thunderstorm development. Once again, it’s looking like rain will not be widespread, so don’t get your hopes up too high. However, if you’ve got outdoor activities planned, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar picture, especially Saturday afternoon through evening.