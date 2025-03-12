Eyes on this weekends storm system

While things are going to be quiet around here the next several days, our attention is already on a storm system that is set to track through the Midwest later this week and into the weekend.

A trough of low pressure will arrive along the United States West Coast early Thursday, swiftly making its way east. By Friday morning, it will have crossed the Rocky Mountains, while imparting a favorable upper level dynamic across the central United States for a major storm system to take shape.

Southerly flow ahead of this system will transport warmer air, and modest moisture northward, all the way up into Minnesota and Iowa Thursday and Friday. This will set the stage for shower and thunderstorm development along the cold front as it sweeps through Friday night.

Most of Friday will be dry across our area. This is because while there will be a fair amount of instability around for storms to take advantage of, there will be a “lid” of warmer air a few thousand feet above the surface. This “lid” will prevent upward motion through most of Friday. Once the cold front pushes in, however, the lid will be forced off, resulting in a narrow corridor of showers and thunderstorms.

The lid will not be forced off until late afternoon for areas west of I-35, and not until evening for areas east of I-35. By the time storms approach Rochester, Preston and Decorah, the line will not have as much instability to work with, and begin to weaken as a result. With that said, there is some uncertainty with how strong these storms will be across portions of our area.

The best bet for thunderstorms, as well as severe thunderstorms, will be wherever the storms begin to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa under a slight risk of severe weather Friday, noting the potential for damaging winds and small hail.

Something to also consider with these storms is that while dew points will be in the 50F’s (humid for this time of year), air temperatures may well be nearing 70F. That is quite the difference in temperature and dew point! Such a difference often translates to elevated thunderstorms, which have a lower risk of producing severe weather outside of damaging winds and hail.

The bottom line is that while the environment does not look to favor a major severe storm outbreak, the chance for a severe storm or two Friday late afternoon and evening is there.

Storms end late Friday evening, giving way to a chance for scattered showers overnight and into Saturday, although model guidance is shifting away from precipitation during the day Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the 50F’s, but quickly drop through the rest of the day. If enough moisture lingers behind the low Saturday into Saturday evening, a transition from rain to snow is possible.

For now, any accumulations look to be limited, if our area sees any snow at all. We are still several days away from this event, an event that has a lot of moving parts. Details will become more clear as we approach the weekend, so stay tuned!